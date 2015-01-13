Democratic leaders: State of the State was a set up for Pence to run for Pres. in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 13, 2015) - Following the Governor’s address Tuesday night, there was major pushback from Democratic Party leaders.

For minority leaders, the 2015 state of the state address was nothing but a setup for Pence to run for President in 2016. Leaders had harsh claims that Pence was pandering to a national stage and not voters here at home.

“This state of the state had nothing to do with Indiana. All the Governor did tonight was throw out cutlets of dripping red meat for Iowa Republican Caucus voters,” said House Minority Leader, Representative, Scott Pelath (D – Michigan City).

Democratic leaders claimed Governor Mike Pence’s third state of the state was more about the national spotlight than the stage at home.

“I didn’t hear anything in that speech to really address how are we going to raise the real incomes of real people in the state of Indiana because leader you’re right. There are people out there who are average Hoosiers just struggling to make ends,” said Senate Minority Leader, Tim Lanane (D – Anderson).

“We’ve been saying no to Obamacare in Indiana. No to establishing a state exchange and no to expanding a broken Medicaid system,” said Pence during his address.

Pence blasted the federal government. He fired at the affordable care act, the economic struggles that have plagued congress, and the EPA’s so called “war on coal.”

“That’s some old Mike Pence right there from the 2011-2012 campaign,” said IndyStar Political Analyst, Tom LoBianco.

According to LoBianco, it was far from clear if Tuesday night’s speech set the Governor up for a run in 2016.

“There’s a good bit of spin from both sides. Everyone is trying to make this one way or the other,” he said.

“I didn’t see it as a nationally based speech at all,” said House Speaker Brian Bosma (R – Indianapolis).

For republicans like Bosma, the night’s address had little to do with 2016 ambitions and everything to do with the issues captivating the state house.

“I thought it was focused on Hoosiers, I thought it was focused on Hoosier values, I didn’t hear a national platform there,” he said.

Democrats also weighed in on the Governor’s proposal to add a constitutional amendment that would require the General Assembly to maintain a balanced budget. According to democratic leaders, a balanced budget is not an issue. Lanane brought up the state having had a balanced budget for more than two decades. Additionally, there is a state constitutional requirement that prohibits the General Assembly from carrying over a deficit.

Read the full text of Governor Mike Pence's speech here: State of the State address