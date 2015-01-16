Harlem Globetrotters performing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 16, 2015)-- If the kids are out of school this Martin Luther King Day, take them to see the Harlem Globetrotters at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

Google

Pinterest

