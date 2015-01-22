Man bulldozes New York home while wife is away

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (Jan. 22, 2015) – Why did he do it?

That’s the question after a New York man bulldozed his house this week without telling his wife.

According to WCBS, James Rhein was arrested for criminal mischief after tearing down the 900-square-foot ranch house. He had no permit and the house didn’t belong to him—it was in his wife’s name, according to police.

Now, rubble sits where the house once stood just days ago.

“I wasn’t arguing with my husband. We weren’t fighting. I didn’t have him arrested,” Diane Andryshak, Rhein’s wife, told WCBS.

The house still had most of Andryshak’s personal belongings inside when it was destroyed.

“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Everything is replaceable.’ I said ‘No it’s not,’” Andryshak said.

According to WCBS, the house needed renovation and the couple had been living somewhere else over the past two weeks. They had reportedly fallen behind on the mortgage.

Source: WCBS