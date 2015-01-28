Woman who witnessed a burglary takes concerns to IMPD community meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 27, 2015)--Northwest side residents got the opportunity to meet with the Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers who patrol their district.

It’s rare for people to call on officers other than in times of need, which is why IMPD’s Northwest District commander is adamant on holding these community conversations.

“It’s very informal, but they are very effective and well attended," said Commander Dawn Snyder.

Pastor Damon Howell from The Blended Church not only greeted people at Tuesday’s meeting, he opened the congregation doors for the entire community.

“A lot of the congregation members, they just don’t know where to go with their issues and their problems and we thought what better way than bring the two together,” said Howell.

“I got some good information, they [IMPD] told me who to call and who to stay in contact with and who gets the message when I call,” said northwest side resident Lucille Moore.

One northwest side resident was at the meeting because she recently served as a witness during a burglary in progress in November. A man was detained but never arrested due to a lack of evidence. Now, she feels targeted.

During the fall of 2014, several of her neighbors were burglarized.

We’ve concealed her identity, but the northwest side woman is convinced that the person allegedly involved in the burglary is now harassing her—she recently found her gas tank filled with sugar.

However, that didn't stop her from attending Tuesday’s meeting with IMPD and teaching her neighbors a little something about community.

“No matter what you have to go through, you say something and you let the police know what is going on in your neighborhood. Do not be afraid to not be scared.”

“We want you to be safe in how you do that, we don’t want you to put yourself in a situation where you become a victim because you were a witness,” said Snyder.

“We want to be a part of that community that can come and say, 'Hey, we are here.' We want to be able to tell police what we know and let’s work together," said Howell.

Snyder says a detective visited with the woman who claims she is being harassed and updated her on the case. No arrests have been made.