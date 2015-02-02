× Health program offers free diapers to pregnant smokers

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Pregnant smokers in one northeast Ohio county can get free diapers in exchange for permanently kicking the habit through a new health program there.

Summit County’s Baby & Me-Tobacco Free aims to reduce premature births and infant mortality. The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/1JWp5QF ) reports studies have linked smoking during pregnancy to pre-term labor and health problems for infants.

The program’s incentive could be worth hundreds of dollars per mother. Pregnant smokers can earn a $25 voucher each month for one year if they quit smoking, attend at least four support group sessions and prove they’re smoke-free by passing monthly carbon monoxide tests after their children are born.

One participant, 24-year-old Brittney Lykes, says the support is helpful as she tries to quit smoking before her twins come this summer.