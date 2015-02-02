Health program offers free diapers to pregnant smokers

Posted 4:12 AM, February 2, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Photo credit: ABC News 2)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Pregnant smokers in one northeast Ohio county can get free diapers in exchange for permanently kicking the habit through a new health program there.

Summit County’s Baby & Me-Tobacco Free aims to reduce premature births and infant mortality. The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/1JWp5QF ) reports studies have linked smoking during pregnancy to pre-term labor and health problems for infants.

The program’s incentive could be worth hundreds of dollars per mother. Pregnant smokers can earn a $25 voucher each month for one year if they quit smoking, attend at least four support group sessions and prove they’re smoke-free by passing monthly carbon monoxide tests after their children are born.

One participant, 24-year-old Brittney Lykes, says the support is helpful as she tries to quit smoking before her twins come this summer.