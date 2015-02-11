Man in custody after TV sports anchor shot outside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Feb. 11, 2015) – A California TV sports anchor was rushed to a hospital after being shot outside his home Tuesday afternoon. A man is now in custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to KSWB. CBS8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska was identified as the victim.

A neighbor said someone shot out the back window of Kraska’s silver Mercedes-Benz, firing as many as 10 shots before leaving in a white minivan. Kraska was hit in the leg and left side of his stomach. Doctors said his prognosis is good.

A neighbor reported hearing an argument between Kraska and the man who’d been working on his house. Several gunshots followed.

Tuesday night, SWAT units surrounded a home in El Cajon where they found the van belonging to the man suspected of shooting Kraska, 54-year-old Mike Montana. He surrendered after authorities surrounded his home.

Kraska has been with CBS8 since 1999. The Emmy Award-winning broadcaster spent four years as morning and noon co-anchor before moving into the sports department 12 years ago.

Source: KSWB