INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 13, 2015) – The Indy Zoo has some amazing animal artists, and you could take home a painting from a penguin Picasso or a walrus Warhol.

The zoo will take you and three guests behind the scenes to meet an animal artist that will create a personalized painting. You can choose to meet wither a dolphin, an elephant, a penguin, a pinniped, a reptile.

The program runs on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year and the cost is $260.