Indiana Senate passes legislation to remove Ritz as board chair, now moves to House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Feb. 17, 2015)– The Indiana Senate passed its version of legislation that could remove State Superintendent Glenda Ritz as chairperson of the Indiana State Board of Education.

Lawmakers voted 33 to 17 Tuesday afternoon to allow the Board of Education to select a chairperson. The debate results from public discord between Ritz, the Board of Education and Governor Mike Pence.

Monday, teachers and supporters of Ritz rallied at the statehouse. Today, Governor Pence applauded the Senate’s vote.

“There’s been a lot of dysfunction in the State Board of Education folks for the last two years. I think all the confusion that resulted in a double of the ISTEP test is a byproduct of the dysfunction in the state board of education and I think it’s important that we move forward the kind of reform in the state board of education that will allow the board to function on the basis of greater harmony, greater cooperation and consensus,” Governor Pence said.

The Senate’s version also includes some changes to how board members are appointed. The version now heads to the house.