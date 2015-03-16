Long way down: Watch eagle’s stunning flight from top of world’s tallest building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (March 16, 2015) – Stunning video captured an eagle’s record-setting dive from the world’s tallest building.

The video was shot Saturday as Darshan the eagle soared from the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. A group called Freedom Conservation organized the event.

The video marks the highest flight ever for a bird from a man-made structure, the group said. Organizers said the event was intended to bring attention to the plight of the endangered bird of prey.

A camera strapped to the eagle’s back captured the approximately one minute, 30 second flight from the 2,722-foot-high building to the ground.

