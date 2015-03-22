Click here for closings and delays

Indianapolis to celebrate fashion this week

Posted 5:16 PM, March 22, 2015
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (March 22, 2015) — Indianapolis is celebrating fashion this week.

Sunday marked the beginning of Midwest Fashion Week in Indy.

Organizers say they saw a need for an outlet to showcase the latest local designers, models and photographers and fashion-lovers can check out several events here in Indy.

Everything kicks off with a kids fashion show on Sunday and then styling sessions, after parties and adult fashion shows throughout the week.

One of the events is all about a healthy trend and part of the proceeds from Midwest Fashion Week goes to the Indy Yoga Movement, which helps bring yoga into schools.

