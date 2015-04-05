× Modernization comes to Wrigley Field with new video board for 2015 season

CHICAGO, Illinois -{April 5, 2015} – It’s the first of many steps to modernize a bit the historic Wrigley Field ballpark. Sunday night the Chicago Cubs open their 101st season at Wrigley, and the 2015 regular baseball season, when they host the St. Louis Cardinals. Baseball fans will get their first look at a new video board out in left field that took over a year in planning to make sure that no classic qualities would be omitted from the game day experience.

The 3,900 square foot video board will afford fans the opportunity to see replays, live in-game stats, and also video montages of great moments in Cub’s history.

Some of the things that won’t be shown on the board will be words to encourage fans to cheer nor will there be prompts to participate in activities like the “KissCam”.

“It’s a video board,” said Cubs senior director of marketing Alison Miller. “We have extremely intelligent baseball fans. They don’t need to know when to cheer or when to stand on their feet.”

And the new video board will not replace the historic scoreboard. According to Miller, ‘”We will still have a scoreboard. Wrigley has had a scoreboard for over 75 years, hand-operated. That’s not going anywhere. That’s still where fans will go to see the score and see balls and strikes. We’re not planning on replicating that content on the board.

Construction crews faced a brutal Chicago winter, and have spent the recent weeks posting the steel infrastructure that will hold the panels that were installed last week.

The electricians fired up the board last Thursday and, after a series of color tests were completed, the Cubs’ marketing staff loaded the content and ran through live rehearsals in which cameramen on the field practiced angles.

“It’s been fascinating,” said Cubs vice president of ballpark operations Carl Rice. “Two weeks ago, we had six inches of snow on the ground. The weather’s been very fun, but expected. It’s Chicago. The late snow has been interesting, and even last week, there have been wind gusts and rain. All things being equal, the board’s up.”

Expectations are high for the Cubs this season with the club signing former Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon and a top free agent in pitcher Jon Lester. Both of those signings, plus the development of a couple minor league prospects are expected to help the Cubs rebound from a dismal 73- 89 record last year.