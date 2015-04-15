Police: Truck driver was ‘messing with his radio’ before crash that shut down I-65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS (April 15, 2015) – A distracted truck driver who was "messing with his radio" caused a fiery crash Wednesday morning that created a traffic nightmare in the Indianapolis area, state police say.

The driver, David Gruendler, 35, Fort Wayne, said he drifted off the road and hit an abandoned car around 5:30 a.m. The semi erupted into flames, closing I-65 South near 38th Street for several hours. The truck was carrying 17,000 pounds of potassium hydroxide, a corrosive material. Clean up required response from a Hazmat crew and the Indiana State Department of Health. Traffic from I-65 was diverted off at 38th Street, and long lines of stopped traffic greeted Indianapolis-area drivers going south on the interstate for much of the morning.

Gruendler was not hurt.

The interstate remained closed until two lanes opened around 8 a.m. As of late Wednesday morning, the right lane on I-65 remained closed. State police said drivers should expect lane restrictions throughout the day as crews continue to clean up after the crash.

Other agencies responding to the crash and fire included the Wayne Township, Pike Township and Indianapolis fire departments.