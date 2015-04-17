Prosecutors: Office worker posed as dentist, pulled patients’ teeth

NEW YORK (AP – April 17, 2015) — A New York dental office manager has been arrested on charges she posed as an actual dentist and even pulled patients’ teeth.

Valbona Yzeiraj was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, unauthorized practice of a profession and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say the 45-year-old White Plains woman did injections in people’s mouths, performed root canals and on several occasions pulled people’s teeth. Prosecutors say at least four people complained.

Prosecutors say she was fired from Ultimate Dental Care of Riverdale after the company found out she was performing as a dentist from late 2012 to summer 2013. The company hasn’t returned a message left seeking comment.

Yzeiraj’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.