INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 7, 2015)– Police say a 16-year-old male was shot in the shoulder Thursday on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Eagle Pointe Drive North around 6:30 p.m. after a report of a person shot. The victim was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Police believe an attempted burglary was the motive for the shooting.