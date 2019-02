Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IndyStar columnists Matt Tully and Tim Swarens join FOX59’s Dan Spehler in this week's edition of ‘IN Focus’ to discuss key issues making news across Indiana, including the fallout over RFRA and the race for Governor and Senate in 2016.

Watch the video above to see their take on this week’s key issues, and watch the video below to see Tully and Swarens pick this week’s winners and losers, along with a look at their favorite moments in David Letterman's storied career.