Indy Parks set to change Greenway Trail hours to 24/7 access

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 5, 2015) – The hours of usage for Indy Parks Greenway Trails in Marion County will soon be 24-hour access per a rule change by the authority of the Director of the Department. All day access will be available starting July 21, 2015.

“Extending trail hours will improve connectivity for those who commute via bicycle to and from work – especially for those who do not work 9-5 hours,” said John Williams, Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Director. “Greenway trails play a critical role in our city’s transit network, and increasing access to the trail system adds yet another transportation option for residents.”

If you would like to find out more about the new 24/7 access you can attend either one of the public information meetings listed below.

Monday, June 15 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Holliday Park Auditorium

6363 Spring Mill Road

Wednesday, June 17 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Garfield Park Arts Center Gallery

2432 Conservatory Drive