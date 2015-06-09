Circle Up Indy Peace Festival

(June 9, 2015) - Last year, FOX59 did a story about people choosing a productive life over a life of crime, and out of that, came a mission and an idea for a peace festival. James Wilson is the president of "Circle Up Indy." Wilson and intern, Breaja Bureau, join us on the FOX59 red couch to talk about the upcoming peace festival.