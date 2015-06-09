(June 9, 2015) - Last year, FOX59 did a story about people choosing a productive life over a life of crime, and out of that, came a mission and an idea for a peace festival. James Wilson is the president of "Circle Up Indy." Wilson and intern, Breaja Bureau, join us on the FOX59 red couch to talk about the upcoming peace festival.
Circle Up Indy Peace Festival
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Family of 13-year-old shooting victim calls for action as Indy breaks murder record
-
Indianapolis churches call for cease fire
-
Your Town Friday: The Indy Heritage Tour
-
2019 National Urban League conference to be held in Indy
-
‘Rest in peace until we meet again’: Indy Eleven fans mourn loss of mascot Loki ‘Victorio’
-
-
Peer recovery coaches help fight addiction with experience
-
Circle of Lights center of full schedule downtown ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Habitat for Humanity home dedicated after FOX59 build
-
Indianapolis woman celebrates 37th birthday by helping others
-
Tow truck driver says window shot at south side apartment complex
-
-
Behind the Badge: A shift with Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services
-
Harry Potter-inspired beer festival coming to Indy in March
-
Near east side works to prevent crime through art