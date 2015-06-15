Professional surfer, shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton gives birth to baby boy

(June 15, 2015) – Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost her left arm in a 2003 shark attack, posted some very exciting news to her Facebook page Monday.

The entire statement reads:

“Blessed to welcome our son, Tobias, into the world. Born June 1st, 7.9 lbs. and 21″ Long. He is named after his great grandpa Tobias meaning “The goodness of God.” Adam and I so in love with our lil guy and are stoked to share life with him!”

Hamilton, 25, married a Christian youth minister named Adam Dirks in August 2013. This is the couple’s first child.