Purdue football player Gelen Robinson arrested on drunk driving charge

Posted 3:42 PM, June 22, 2015, by , Updated at 03:49PM, June 22, 2015
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (June 22, 2015)—A Purdue University football player was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Gelen Robinson, 20, was arrested on preliminary charges of illegal possession of alcohol and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail just after midnight Saturday.

Purdue’s associate athletics communications director, Matt Rector, released a short statement, acknowledging Coach Hazell is aware of the incident.

Robinson is a sophomore and plays defensive end.

