Water main breaks cause headaches for Indianapolis drivers Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (June 23, 2015) – A pair of water main breaks caused headaches around Indianapolis Tuesday.

On the south side, Banta Road is closed from U.S. 31 to Brill Road, according to Citizens Energy. The utility expects the closure to last until at least 2 p.m. so crews can clean up the area and fix the problem.

A spokeswoman for Citizens Energy attributed the water main break to aging infrastructure, saying it was installed in 1957.

Crews were called to another water main break at 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the east side. Citizens said 21st Street would be down to one lane from Emerson to Hawthorne Lane until about 1 p.m.

The utility said that water main was installed in 1941 and believed aging infrastructure was also a contributing factor.