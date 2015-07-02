× Police make arrest after Muncie man’s body found in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (July 2, 2015) – A man has been charged with killing a Muncie man who was reported missing last year.

The family of 23-year-old Jeremy Myles Johnson reported him missing in October 2014. His decomposed body was found on June 12 in the 4500 block of North Dearborn Street in Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, Martize Kirkland, 27, was identified as a person of interest. On June 26, IMPD’s Gang Unit took Kirkland in for questioning. They arrested him on a preliminary charge of murder.

Wednesday, prosecutors filed formal charges against him, including murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, auto theft, and being a felon in possession of a handgun. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

According to the Muncie Star Press, investigators in Delaware and Marion counties have been in contact about the case. Kirkland was arrested in April after another Muncie man accused Kirkland of robbing him at knifepoint.

In that case, investigators found cocaine, heroin and marijuana in his possession. Charges of armed robbery, intimidation, possession of cocaine and possession of a handgun by a felon are pending in Delaware County.

Kirkland was released from the Delaware County Jail after posting bond in May. He was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in 2015 and 2008.