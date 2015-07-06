WANTED | Police search for masked man who robbed Columbus convenience store

Posted 12:28 PM, July 6, 2015, by , Updated at 01:10PM, July 6, 2015
COLUMBUS, Ind. (July 6, 2015) – Columbus police say a masked man robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Village Pantry, 3184 Washington St., after a man walked into the store and demanded the employee open a cash register.

The man, who didn’t display a weapon, was between 20-40 years old, 5’8” and approximately 200 pounds. He wore a black jacket and dark pants. A bandana covered his head and neck.

Anyone with information should call Det. Chris Couch at (812) 376-2628.