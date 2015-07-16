Why is the speed limit 55 mph on I-465?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, (July 16, 2015) – Most of drivers we talked to think the speed limit around I-465 should be raised above 55 mph.

“I think it should be the same as any highway, 65. Sixty-five should be the speed limit not 55,” said Mike Thomas.

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials say 55 is the safest speed limit because of older design features that still exist around the loop. One example is the ramp of I-465 eastbound onto I-69 northbound.

"Those tight loop ramps just aren't designed to carry the amount of traffic we see today,” said Nathan Riggs from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Another area with older design is the south side of I-465.

"Some of those ramps that come in merging from the left side--East Street on the south side, I-65 on the south side--both of those areas have ramps merging in from the left,” said Riggs.

As INDOT works on new projects to modernize I-465, Riggs says they’ll look at changing the speed limit.