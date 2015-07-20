Recent rains cause damage, delays to construction projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. (July 20, 2015) - Even after flood waters receded around central Indiana, recent heavy rains are still causing headaches for new and recently completed construction.

Greenwood city officials are still trying to figure out why a newly constructed area along Pleasant Creek failed following a rainstorm at the end of June. A collapse along a newly-built wall left two 4-foot deep sinkholes at the edge of the parking lot behind Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza in the 400 block of Market Plaza.

“It’s troubling, obviously, to see it,” said Greenwood Stormwater Superintendent Chris Jones. “But water does what water wants to do and it’s destructive.”

The sinkholes occurred in the area of the recently-completed, $1.2 million Pleasant Creek project. The project was designed to shore up the creek wall and beautify the area in downtown Greenwood. The damage was discovered June 27, shortly after a storm that brought several inches of rain.

Pleasant Creek handles storm runoff from about 1,800 acres of surrounding land. It’s assumed that rushing water from the creek caused a failure in the aggregate wall below the parking lot.

But Greenwood officials still aren’t sure why the new construction failed. HIS Constructors, the construction contractor, and Christopher B Burke Engineering, the engineering contractor, are each referring all questions back to the city of Greenwood. Jones says Greenwood officials are still investigating the incident, and they may call in a third party to help.

Meantime, construction crews are scrambling to finish projects that have been delayed by the unusually rainy season.

A crew from Atlas Excavating was working Monday morning on a sewer project off Madison Avenue. Superintendent Mike Gibson says his crew has already lost 16 working days because of the frequent rain.

“The weather has wreaked havoc on us, as far as how we stay on task,” Gibson said. “It’s put our project weeks behind.”

Major road projects like the new Worthsville Road, I-65 interchange are about five weeks behind schedule.

“Every time you get the dirt or the soil exposed, we have another rain event,” Jones said. “it might delay the work from being completed or it washes out something that you just fixed.”

Project managers like Gibson are hoping mother nature will give them a break so they can get their projects back on schedule.

“We’re going to have to have weeks without rain to keep us on task” Gibson said.