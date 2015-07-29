Ebola survivor Dr. Kent Brantly shares his story of Hoosier roots leading to life of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 29, 2015) -Indianapolis native Dr. Kent Brantly is traveling the country sharing his story of survival through his book, "Called for Life."

Dr. Brantly sat down with FOX59 to share why his Hoosier roots shaped him into the person he is today and led him into a life of service.

He and his five brothers and sisters grew up in the pews of Southeastern Church of Christ.

"This is my home and it always will be," Brantly said.

He said after surviving Ebola, visiting the community and the church hold a new special meaning.

"It has been overwhelming to feel the love and support of this whole community," Brantly said.

Brantly graduated from Heritage Christian School. He spent his junior and senior years of high school there. It's a place where his love for serving others continued to grow.

"Those were really significant years, in my life, my last two years of high school, and I grew a lot during those years," he said.

Those years weren't just significant for him, his former classmates and teachers remember him with high distinction.

"It was easy to make friends with Kent," said classmate Rick Stump.

"Kent's one of those students that was you know the perfect type of student. you wanted him in your class," said Government teacher, David Watt. He added," I went up to him gave him a big hug you know and i just thanked him for just sharing his heart with his students."

In April, Kent returned to the school to speak to students and staff about his Ebola experience.

"Kids are quiet in chapels, but in this situation when Kent was speaking you could've heard a pin drop," said Kent's Principal at Heritage Christian, Alan Leinbach.

Brantly graduated from IU School of Medicine six years ago. In May, he was invited to give the commencement speech.

"It was a tremendous honor to be able to return to my alma mater," he said. "I know that many of them saw me as some celebrity, this guy who’s famous, he’s been on the front of Time magazine, who happened to go to our school, but the way I see it, I was very much just like many of them," he said.