16-year-old suspect charged with reckless homicide in death of mother struck by stray bullet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Aug. 4, 2015) – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 16-year-old after a woman died last month when she was hit with a stray bullet.

Renea Lloyd, 41, was found dead in her home in the 3600 block of North Salem Street on July 15. Police said she suffered gunshot wound to the head. The shot appeared to have been fired outside the home. Lloyd’s son said Lloyd was dead when he found her in the kitchen near the refrigerator. She was making food when she was killed.

The 16-year-old male suspect is charged with reckless homicide and dangerous possession of a firearm. Police said the teen is being charged as a juvenile at this point.