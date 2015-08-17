Frankfort father found guilty in death of six-week-old infant

UPDATE (Oct. 6, 2017)– Cody Brown was found guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death on a person less than 14 years old. He will be sentenced on Dec. 6.

Original story:

FRANKFORT, Ind. (Aug. 17, 2015)– Police arrested a Frankfort father in connection with the death of a six-week-old infant.

On July 26, officers responded to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health on a report of an infant with a severe head injury. The child had been transferred from St. Vincent Hospital in Frankfort after being admitted to the emergency room on July 25.

Police spoke to the parents of the child, Cody and Cheyenne Brown. Details of the conversation were not released.

On August 13, the infant passed away as a result of the injury. The next day, Police arrested Cody Brown, 20, on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years of age.