Plainfield police release surveillance picture following series of home break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Aug. 20th 2015) -- Plainfield police are searching for a suspect following a series of home break-ins. The crimes started last month and have continued into this week.

Four break-ins have taken place in the same neighborhood, near Raceway and State Road 40.

Slicing the screen on the back of Derek Radford's home, a would-be thief crawled inside this week while Radford's daughters slept.

“One of my daughters woke up and saw him and may have scared him away,” said Radford.

The suspect fled Derek's house without stealing anything, but the terrifying run-in has left the family on edge.

“It’s nerve-rattling and it takes away the security you have at home,” said Radford.

Unfortunately, Derek isn't alone.

Two others homes in his neighborhood have also been broken into recently.

One home got hit twice in the middle of the day.

“They are taking advantage of people not being in the house so they break in,” said neighbor Dinesh Ishanpara.

Dinesh says the crimes have definitely put the entire neighborhood on high alert.

“It's alarming to us and we just have to keep our eyes open,” said Dinesh.

Luckily, a surveillance camera inside one of the victims homes was able to get a still picture of the suspect during one of the break-ins.

“Our goal is to get that person identified,” said Plainfield police Capt. Jill Lees. “That`s the best picture we have to go on at this point.”

It's not clear if the suspect seen in the picture is responsible for all four break-ins, but police remind everyone to always secure your homes during the day and night.

“Obviously with school back in and with residents working during day, it leaves a prime opportunity to gain access to residents,” said Lees.

“You just want that to stop. The ultimate goal is we don`t want anyone to get hurt,” said Radford.

So far no arrests have been made, but anyone with information on the suspect seen in the surveillance picture is asked to contact Plainfield police 317-838-3565.