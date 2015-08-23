IN Focus: Sen. Donnelly discusses decision to support Iran deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's edition of IN Focus, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is discussing his decision to support the nuclear deal with Iran.

Donnelly's vote on the deal was being closely watched, with a great deal of pressure and political advertising targeting the issue.

"I've talked to Hoosiers, talked to military officials, members of the administration, and people who have the opposite view so I could get ideas from across the spectrum," said Donnelly. "I don't know any deal where you get 100 percent of anything you want (but) the one thing that is crystal clear is that Iran can never ever get a nuclear weapon."

FOX59 also spoke with Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), who says he wasn't pleased with Donnelly's decision.

"I'm disappointed," said Messer. "I'll be voting against the Iran deal because it doesn't make America safer and it doesn't make the rest of the world safer... and now there's recent revelations they'd be self-policing. That doesn't make any sense and that's why I'll be opposing the deal."

Sen. Dan Coats (R-IN) has already announced his opposition to the deal, and intends to vote against it when the Senate is back in session next month.