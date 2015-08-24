× Report: Patriots agree to 1-year deal with former Colts star Reggie Wayne

(Aug. 24, 2015) — The New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with Reggie Wayne, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wayne, one of the most popular players in Indianapolis Colts history, was not retained by the team after last season. He had hoped to play at least one more year in the NFL. Wayne arrived in New England over the weekend to undergo a physical. Passing such an exam is the final step before signing a contract with a team.

Reggie Wayne and New England Patriots have reached agreement on a one-year deal, league source told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2015

Wayne spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis and ranks No. 7 in NFL history in receptions and No. 8 in receiving yards. He was the Colts’ first-round pick in 2001 and served as part of a dynamic offense directed by Peyton Manning.

Now, he’ll spend his 15th NFL season in New England playing for an offense directed by Tom Brady.

Read more from Indy Sports Central.