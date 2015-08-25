Motorcyclist killed in Carmel after hitting curb and crashing

CARMEL, Ind. (August 25, 2015) – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Carmel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of US 31 and 106th Street around 10 a.m.

According to crash investigators,  the driver collided with the curb on the west side of the roadway. During the collision, the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was later identified as Matthew Smith, 27, of Carmel.

At this point of the investigation, the exact time of the accident is unknown.

Carmel Police Department asks that if anyone has information or was a witness to this crash contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.