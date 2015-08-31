Rape trial set to start for former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Josh McNary

Right 3 lanes of eastbound I-465 closed near US 31 on the north side after semi crash

Posted 7:38 AM, August 31, 2015, by , Updated at 10:01AM, August 31, 2015
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Aug. 31, 2015) – The trial of a former Indianapolis Colts player accused of rape is scheduled to begin Monday.

Police arrested linebacker Josh McNary in January on charges of rape, criminal confinement and battery. A woman said she met McNary at a bar in December and then went to his apartment, where she said she resisted his advances before he sexually assaulted her.

The woman took McNary’s cell phone when she left the apartment, which is how police connected him to the case. McNary denies the charges against him.

Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday.

McNary is currently on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list.