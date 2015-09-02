Columbus police say teen made up story about being attacked, burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE (Sept. 4, 2015) -- Columbus police investigators said a 13-year-old's story about an attack was a fabrication.

The teen said two people assaulted him near a park on Monday, burning him with a muffler and a cigarette. Investigators said the story didn't add up.

“After speaking with the juvenile, our investigators had concerns about some of the information and details that were presented to them,” said Sgt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department.

Harris said the department treated the claims seriously and investigated them. The boy admitted he made the story up during a second interview with police, Harris said.

The investigation is now closed and police are no longer looking for suspects.

PREVIOUS STORY:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (September 2, 2015) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the battery of a 13-year-old boy, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the suspects.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched on a report of battery. The boy was on his way to watch one of his siblings compete in a cross-country meet at Noblitt Park.

The victim told police that when he walked past the Taco Bell on 25th Street near Columbus North High School, two people inside the restaurant began hitting the windows and made obscene gestures towards him.

A short time later, the two suspects entered a tan colored Toyota passenger car and began following him.

The two suspects exited the vehicle near Donner Park and began to heckle the victim.

A short time later the victim was knocked to the ground and was burned with a cigarette. The victim said he was pulled to his feet by the suspects and his knee was pressed against the hot muffler of the Toyota.

The suspects fled the area in the vehicle a short time later.

"It's sad that a 13-year-old child would have to go through something like that, so we are going to have to find the persons responsible and take them into custody," explains Matt Harris, with the Columbus Police Department.

One of the suspects was described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, with a mole on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is urged to contact Detective Chris Couch at 812-376-2628. Tips and information can be left anonymously.