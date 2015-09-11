× MotoGP won’t return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Sept. 11, 2015)—Officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday the Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix will not be held at the track next year.

MotoGP has been held at the track for the past 8 years. Officials say it was a mutual decision, citing scheduling changes with MotoGP and geographic challenges.

“This outcome reflects the best interests of both the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Dorna Sports,” said J. Douglas Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We are proud of our efforts to increase attendance in recent years and successfully host a truly international sporting and cultural event. We’re also thankful to Dorna Sports for its strong support and partnership since 2008. However, the timing is right to pursue other opportunities that drive greater revenue for both the Speedway and our Central Indiana economy.”

Officials also said financial challenges influenced the decision to call off the event in 2016.

A release sent by IMS Friday morning stated in part:

“… Following the removal of the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca from the MotoGP schedule in 2014, the Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix became the only summer MotoGP event in North America for the last two seasons. This caused both financial and logistical challenges that no longer made the event viable for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, removing the Indianapolis race became key to Dorna’s efforts to expand both the number of events it hosts and the geographic diversity of its schedule.”

Fans who renewed tickets for 2016 following the 2015 race will receive full reimbursements. Ticket holders seeking additional information can call the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700.

After 8 years, #IndyGP won’t be on next year’s schedule. Right time for IMS & @DornaSports to move in new directions: pic.twitter.com/9Rt74XVbfd — Indy Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 11, 2015