Man shot in car-jacking attempt on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (September 13, 2015) – IMPD is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening.

Police have two scenes they are investigating with this incident.

At 6:40 p.m. police were called to the 8700 block of Montery Road.

When they arrived they found a male victim who had been shot.

The victim told police he was shot near East 36th and Wittfield Street, just a few blocks to the southeast.

According to police, the victim said he was ambushed by four black males who tried to carjack him.

The victim said they told him to get out of his car and when he refused, they shot him.

The victim drove himself to the Montery address to get help. An ambulance took the wounded man to Eskenazi Hospital

Officers say they found some narcotics in the victim’s car.