RECIPE: Superfruit Smoothies

Superfruit Smoothies 8 ounces 100% Florida Orange Juice

4 ounces frozen fruit*

2 ounces superfruit juice* Puree your favorite frozen fruit and juice combination in blender and serve. Makes 1 large serving. *Suggested Combinations of fruit/juice: Kim’s favorite = tart cherry juice and frozen cherries & berries blend Blackberries and acai juice Blueberries and lychee juice Dark sweet cherries and pomegranate juice Recipe courtesy FloridaJuice.com with adaptations by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz RDN CD Filed in: Recipes Facebook

