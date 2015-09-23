RECIPE: Superfruit Smoothies

Superfruit Smoothies
- 8 ounces 100% Florida Orange Juice
- 4 ounces frozen fruit*
- 2 ounces superfruit juice*
Puree your favorite frozen fruit and juice combination in blender and serve.
Makes 1 large serving.
*Suggested Combinations of fruit/juice:
Kim’s favorite = tart cherry juice and frozen cherries & berries blend
Blackberries and acai juice
Blueberries and lychee juice
Dark sweet cherries and pomegranate juice
Recipe courtesy FloridaJuice.com with adaptations by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz RDN CD