RECIPE: Superfruit Smoothies

  • 8 ounces 100% Florida Orange Juice
  • 4 ounces frozen fruit*
  • 2 ounces superfruit juice*

Puree your favorite frozen fruit and juice combination in blender and serve.

Makes 1 large serving.

*Suggested Combinations of fruit/juice:

Kim’s favorite = tart cherry juice and frozen cherries & berries blend

Blackberries and acai juice

Blueberries and lychee juice

Dark sweet cherries and pomegranate juice

Recipe courtesy FloridaJuice.com with adaptations by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz RDN CD