Man arrested after fatal shooting outside Greenwood restaurant

Posted 9:23 AM, October 1, 2015, by , Updated at 01:20PM, October 1, 2015
Candelario Cruz-Trujillo

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Oct. 1, 2015) — Greenwood police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly Wednesday morning shooting outside a restaurant.

Candelario Cruz-Trujillo, 37, was arrested on a murder charge. He’s accused of killing Miguel Hernandez, 34, outside the Four Seasons Family Restaurant on State Road 135. Hernandez was fatally shot around 6:10 a.m. in the parking lot. Cruz-Trujillo, of Indianapolis, was arrested early Thursday morning as he left a home in Columbus, Ind. He was then booked at the Johnson County Jail.

Greenwood police said the shooting was not random. They have not yet released a motive behind the killing.