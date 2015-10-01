× Man arrested after fatal shooting outside Greenwood restaurant

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Oct. 1, 2015) — Greenwood police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly Wednesday morning shooting outside a restaurant.

Candelario Cruz-Trujillo, 37, was arrested on a murder charge. He’s accused of killing Miguel Hernandez, 34, outside the Four Seasons Family Restaurant on State Road 135. Hernandez was fatally shot around 6:10 a.m. in the parking lot. Cruz-Trujillo, of Indianapolis, was arrested early Thursday morning as he left a home in Columbus, Ind. He was then booked at the Johnson County Jail.

Greenwood police said the shooting was not random. They have not yet released a motive behind the killing.