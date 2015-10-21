Halloween 2015: Trick-or-Treating times in central Indiana

Posted 10:17 AM, October 21, 2015, by , Updated at 11:55AM, October 26, 2015
MARION COUNTY (October 31)

  • Indianapolis: 6pm-8pm
  • Beech Grove:  5pm-8 pm
  • Cumberland: 5:30-8pm
  • Lawrence:  5:30pm-8:00pm
  • Speedway: 5pm-8pm

New this year, glow bracelets (and candy) will be handed out to trick-or-treaters at:

  • IMPD Southwest District – 551 King Ave.
  • IMPD Southeast District – 1150 Shelby St.
  • IMPD North District – 3120 E. 30th St.
  • All IFD Stations (which includes IEMS ambulance crews)

ALLEN COUNTY (October 31)

  • Fort Wayne: 6pm-8pm

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY (October 31)

  • Columbus: 5pm-8pm

BLACKFORD COUNTY (October 31)

  • Hartford City: 5pm-8pm

BOONE COUNTY (October 31)

  • Lebanon: 6pm-9pm
  • Whitestown: 6pm-9pm
  • Zionsville: 5:30pm-8pm

CASS COUNTY (October 31)

  • Galveston: 6pm-9pm
  • Logansport: 6pm-8pm (Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31)
  • Walton: 5pm-8pm

CLINTON COUNTY  (October 31)

  • Frankfort : 5pm-8pm

DECATUR COUNTY (October 31)

  • Greensburg: 5pm-8pm

DELAWARE COUNTY (October 31)

  • Daleville: 6pm-8pm
  • Muncie:  5pm-9pm
  • Muncie Mall (Friday, October 30) – 5pm-7pm
  • Yorktown: 6pm-8pm

FAYETTE COUNTY (October 31)

  • Connersville: 5pm-7pm

FULTON COUNTY (October 30 & October 31)

  • Countywide hours: 430pm-7pm

GRANT COUNTY (October 31)

  • Fairmount: 6pm-8pm
  • Marion: 5pm-8pm

HENDRICKS COUNTY (October 31)

(NOTE: Avon town hall and police station for kids 8am-4pm, October 30th)

  • Avon: 6pm -9pm
  • Brownsburg:  6pm-9pm
  • Clayton: 6pm-9pm
  • Danville:   6pm-9pm
  • Plainfield:  6pm-9pm
  • Pittsboro: 6pm-9pm

HAMILTON COUNTY (October 31)

  • Carmel: 5pm-8pm
  • Cicero: 6:30pm-8pm
  • Fishers:   6pm-8pm
  • Noblesville: 5:30pm-8:30pm
  • Sheridan: 6pm-9pm
  • Westfield: 5pm-8pm

HANCOCK COUNTY (October 31)

  • Countywide: 5pm-8pm
  • Fortville: 5 pm-8pm
  • Greenfield:    5pm-8pm
  • McCordsville: 5pm-8pm (Trunk or Treat at Town Hall all day)
  • New Palestine:    5pm-9pm

HENRY COUNTY (October 31)

  • Knightstown: 6pm-8pm
  • Middletown: 6pm-9pm
  • New Castle: 5pm-8pm

HOWARD COUNTY (October 31) 

  • Kokomo: 6pm-8pm

JACKSON COUNTY (October 31)

  • Seymour: 6pm-8pm (also downtown on Monday, Oct. 26 from 4pm-6pm)

JENNINGS COUNTY (October 31)

  • North Vernon: 5:30pm-8pm

JOHNSON  COUNTY  (October 31)

  • Franklin: 6pm-9pm
  • Greenwood:  6pm-8pm
  • Greenwood Park Mall’s “Safe Trick-or-Treat” event, 6pm-8pm
  • New Whiteland: 6pm-8:30pm
  • Trafalgar: 6pm-9pm
  • Whiteland: 6pm-9pm

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (October 31, 2015)

  • Warsaw: 5:30pm-7:30pm

LAWRENCE COUNTY (October 31)

  • Bedford: 6pm-9pm

MADISON COUNTY (October 31)

  • Alexandria: 7pm-9pm
  • Anderson: 5pm-8pm (October 31)
  • Chesterfield: 5:30pm-830pm
  • Elwood: Thursday, Oct. 29 until 8pm after Halloween parade; Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3pm-8pm
  • Ingalls: 6pm-8pm
  • Lapel: 6:30pm-9pm
  • Pendleton: 6pm-9pm

MIAMI COUNTY (October 31)

  • Peru: 6pm-8pm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (October 31

  • Crawfordsville: 5pm-8pm

MORGAN COUNTY (October 31)

  • Martinsville 6pm-8:30pm
  • Mooresville: 6:30pm-8pm

MONROE COUNTY

  • Bloomington: 5:30pm-8:30pm

PUTNAM COUNTY (October 31)

  • Bainbridge: 6pm-8pm
  • Cloverdale: 5:30pm-8pm
  • Greencastle: 5pm-8pm
  • Roachdale: 6pm-8pm

RIPLEY COUNTY (October 31)

  • Batesville: Parade at American Legion Post 271 at 6pm, Trick-or-Treat goes until 8pm

RUSH COUNTY (October 31)

  • Rushville: 5pm-8pm

SHELBY COUNTY  (October 31)

  • Shelbyville: 6pm-8pm

TIPPECANOE COUNTY

  • Lafayette: No Set Times
  • West Lafayette: No Set Times

TIPTON COUNTY (October 31)

  • Tipton: 5pm-8pm

WABASH COUNTY (October 31)

  • Wabash: 5pm-8pm

WAYNE COUNTY (October 31)

  • Richmond: 6pm-8pm

WELLS COUNTY (October 31)

  • Ossian: 5pm-8pm

