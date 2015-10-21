Halloween 2015: Trick-or-Treating times in central Indiana

MARION COUNTY (October 31)
- Indianapolis: 6pm-8pm
- Beech Grove: 5pm-8 pm
- Cumberland: 5:30-8pm
- Lawrence: 5:30pm-8:00pm
- Speedway: 5pm-8pm
New this year, glow bracelets (and candy) will be handed out to trick-or-treaters at:
- IMPD Southwest District – 551 King Ave.
- IMPD Southeast District – 1150 Shelby St.
- IMPD North District – 3120 E. 30th St.
- All IFD Stations (which includes IEMS ambulance crews)
ALLEN COUNTY (October 31)
- Fort Wayne: 6pm-8pm
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY (October 31)
- Columbus: 5pm-8pm
BLACKFORD COUNTY (October 31)
- Hartford City: 5pm-8pm
BOONE COUNTY (October 31)
- Lebanon: 6pm-9pm
- Whitestown: 6pm-9pm
- Zionsville: 5:30pm-8pm
CASS COUNTY (October 31)
- Galveston: 6pm-9pm
- Logansport: 6pm-8pm (Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31)
- Walton: 5pm-8pm
CLINTON COUNTY (October 31)
- Frankfort : 5pm-8pm
DECATUR COUNTY (October 31)
- Greensburg: 5pm-8pm
DELAWARE COUNTY (October 31)
- Daleville: 6pm-8pm
- Muncie: 5pm-9pm
- Muncie Mall (Friday, October 30) – 5pm-7pm
- Yorktown: 6pm-8pm
FAYETTE COUNTY (October 31)
- Connersville: 5pm-7pm
FULTON COUNTY (October 30 & October 31)
- Countywide hours: 430pm-7pm
GRANT COUNTY (October 31)
- Fairmount: 6pm-8pm
- Marion: 5pm-8pm
HENDRICKS COUNTY (October 31)
(NOTE: Avon town hall and police station for kids 8am-4pm, October 30th)
- Avon: 6pm -9pm
- Brownsburg: 6pm-9pm
- Clayton: 6pm-9pm
- Danville: 6pm-9pm
- Plainfield: 6pm-9pm
- Pittsboro: 6pm-9pm
HAMILTON COUNTY (October 31)
- Carmel: 5pm-8pm
- Cicero: 6:30pm-8pm
- Fishers: 6pm-8pm
- Noblesville: 5:30pm-8:30pm
- Sheridan: 6pm-9pm
- Westfield: 5pm-8pm
HANCOCK COUNTY (October 31)
- Countywide: 5pm-8pm
- Fortville: 5 pm-8pm
- Greenfield: 5pm-8pm
- McCordsville: 5pm-8pm (Trunk or Treat at Town Hall all day)
- New Palestine: 5pm-9pm
HENRY COUNTY (October 31)
- Knightstown: 6pm-8pm
- Middletown: 6pm-9pm
- New Castle: 5pm-8pm
HOWARD COUNTY (October 31)
- Kokomo: 6pm-8pm
JACKSON COUNTY (October 31)
- Seymour: 6pm-8pm (also downtown on Monday, Oct. 26 from 4pm-6pm)
JENNINGS COUNTY (October 31)
- North Vernon: 5:30pm-8pm
JOHNSON COUNTY (October 31)
- Franklin: 6pm-9pm
- Greenwood: 6pm-8pm
- Greenwood Park Mall’s “Safe Trick-or-Treat” event, 6pm-8pm
- New Whiteland: 6pm-8:30pm
- Trafalgar: 6pm-9pm
- Whiteland: 6pm-9pm
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (October 31, 2015)
- Warsaw: 5:30pm-7:30pm
LAWRENCE COUNTY (October 31)
- Bedford: 6pm-9pm
MADISON COUNTY (October 31)
- Alexandria: 7pm-9pm
- Anderson: 5pm-8pm (October 31)
- Chesterfield: 5:30pm-830pm
- Elwood: Thursday, Oct. 29 until 8pm after Halloween parade; Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3pm-8pm
- Ingalls: 6pm-8pm
- Lapel: 6:30pm-9pm
- Pendleton: 6pm-9pm
MIAMI COUNTY (October 31)
- Peru: 6pm-8pm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (October 31
- Crawfordsville: 5pm-8pm
MORGAN COUNTY (October 31)
- Martinsville 6pm-8:30pm
- Mooresville: 6:30pm-8pm
MONROE COUNTY
- Bloomington: 5:30pm-8:30pm
PUTNAM COUNTY (October 31)
- Bainbridge: 6pm-8pm
- Cloverdale: 5:30pm-8pm
- Greencastle: 5pm-8pm
- Roachdale: 6pm-8pm
RIPLEY COUNTY (October 31)
- Batesville: Parade at American Legion Post 271 at 6pm, Trick-or-Treat goes until 8pm
RUSH COUNTY (October 31)
- Rushville: 5pm-8pm
SHELBY COUNTY (October 31)
- Shelbyville: 6pm-8pm
TIPPECANOE COUNTY
- Lafayette: No Set Times
- West Lafayette: No Set Times
TIPTON COUNTY (October 31)
- Tipton: 5pm-8pm
WABASH COUNTY (October 31)
- Wabash: 5pm-8pm
WAYNE COUNTY (October 31)
- Richmond: 6pm-8pm
WELLS COUNTY (October 31)
- Ossian: 5pm-8pm
Don’t see your Indiana city or town? Let us know below: