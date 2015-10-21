Halloween 2015: Trick-or-Treating times in central Indiana

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MARION COUNTY (October 31) Indianapolis: 6pm-8pm

Beech Grove: 5pm-8 pm

Cumberland: 5:30-8pm

Lawrence: 5:30pm-8:00pm

Speedway: 5pm-8pm New this year, glow bracelets (and candy) will be handed out to trick-or-treaters at: IMPD Southwest District – 551 King Ave.

IMPD Southeast District – 1150 Shelby St.

IMPD North District – 3120 E. 30 th St.

St. All IFD Stations (which includes IEMS ambulance crews) ALLEN COUNTY (October 31) Fort Wayne: 6pm-8pm BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY (October 31) Columbus: 5pm-8pm BLACKFORD COUNTY (October 31) Hartford City: 5pm-8pm BOONE COUNTY (October 31) Lebanon: 6pm-9pm

Whitestown: 6pm-9pm

Zionsville: 5:30pm-8pm CASS COUNTY (October 31) Galveston: 6pm-9pm

Logansport: 6pm-8pm (Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31)

Walton: 5pm-8pm CLINTON COUNTY (October 31) Frankfort : 5pm-8pm DECATUR COUNTY (October 31) Greensburg: 5pm-8pm DELAWARE COUNTY (October 31) Daleville: 6pm-8pm

Muncie: 5pm-9pm

Muncie Mall (Friday, October 30) – 5pm-7pm

– 5pm-7pm Yorktown: 6pm-8pm FAYETTE COUNTY (October 31) Connersville: 5pm-7pm FULTON COUNTY (October 30 & October 31) Countywide hours: 430pm-7pm GRANT COUNTY (October 31) Fairmount: 6pm-8pm

Marion: 5pm-8pm HENDRICKS COUNTY (October 31) (NOTE: Avon town hall and police station for kids 8am-4pm, October 30th) Avon: 6pm -9pm

Brownsburg: 6pm-9pm

Clayton: 6pm-9pm

Danville: 6pm-9pm

Plainfield: 6pm-9pm

Pittsboro: 6pm-9pm HAMILTON COUNTY (October 31) Carmel: 5pm-8pm

Cicero: 6:30pm-8pm

Fishers: 6pm-8pm

Noblesville: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Sheridan: 6pm-9pm

Westfield: 5pm-8pm HANCOCK COUNTY (October 31) Countywide: 5pm-8pm

Fortville: 5 pm-8pm

Greenfield: 5pm-8pm

McCordsville: 5pm-8pm (Trunk or Treat at Town Hall all day)

New Palestine: 5pm-9pm HENRY COUNTY (October 31) Knightstown: 6pm-8pm

Middletown: 6pm-9pm

New Castle: 5pm-8pm HOWARD COUNTY (October 31) Kokomo: 6pm-8pm JACKSON COUNTY (October 31) Seymour: 6pm-8pm (also downtown on Monday, Oct. 26 from 4pm-6pm) JENNINGS COUNTY (October 31) North Vernon: 5:30pm-8pm JOHNSON COUNTY (October 31) Franklin: 6pm-9pm

Greenwood: 6pm-8pm

Greenwood Park Mall’s “Safe Trick-or-Treat” event, 6pm-8pm

New Whiteland: 6pm-8:30pm

Trafalgar: 6pm-9pm

Whiteland: 6pm-9pm KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (October 31, 2015) Warsaw: 5:30pm-7:30pm LAWRENCE COUNTY (October 31) Bedford: 6pm-9pm MADISON COUNTY (October 31) Alexandria: 7pm-9pm

Anderson: 5pm-8pm (October 31)

Chesterfield: 5:30pm-830pm

Elwood: Thursday, Oct. 29 until 8pm after Halloween parade; Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3pm-8pm

Ingalls: 6pm-8pm

Lapel: 6:30pm-9pm

Pendleton: 6pm-9pm MIAMI COUNTY (October 31) Peru: 6pm-8pm MONTGOMERY COUNTY (October 31 Crawfordsville: 5pm-8pm MORGAN COUNTY (October 31) Martinsville 6pm-8:30pm

Mooresville: 6:30pm-8pm MONROE COUNTY Bloomington: 5:30pm-8:30pm PUTNAM COUNTY (October 31) Bainbridge: 6pm-8pm

Cloverdale: 5:30pm-8pm

Greencastle: 5pm-8pm

Roachdale: 6pm-8pm RIPLEY COUNTY (October 31) Batesville: Parade at American Legion Post 271 at 6pm, Trick-or-Treat goes until 8pm RUSH COUNTY (October 31) Rushville: 5pm-8pm SHELBY COUNTY (October 31) Shelbyville: 6pm-8pm TIPPECANOE COUNTY Lafayette: No Set Times

West Lafayette: No Set Times TIPTON COUNTY (October 31) Tipton: 5pm-8pm WABASH COUNTY (October 31) Wabash: 5pm-8pm WAYNE COUNTY (October 31) Richmond: 6pm-8pm WELLS COUNTY (October 31) Ossian: 5pm-8pm Don’t see your Indiana city or town? Let us know below: Filed in: News Facebook

