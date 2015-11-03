× Ball State football player arrested for OWI, police find him by his missing car bumper

MUNCIE, Ind. (November 3, 2015) – A Ball State football player was arrested Sunday for OWI after crashing into another car and fleeing the scene.

According to The Muncie Star Press, Corey Lacanaria, 19, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, hit a car while backing out of a driveway on University Avenue around 2 a.m.

Lacanaria drove away from the scene, but the back bumper of his Mustang fell off in the collision. Police were able to track him down using his Michigan license plate.

When police found Lacanaria, his BAC was .096.

Lacanaria was preliminary charged with OWI and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Head football coach Pete Lembo released this statement about Lacanaria:

“We are aware of Corey’s arrest and certainly do not take these types of situations lightly. Corey will be suspended indefinitely including this Thursday’s game at Western Michigan.”

Lacanaria is a sophomore wide receiver, and he has recorded 42 catches for 355 yards this season.