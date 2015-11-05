× ‘Jared should be put away for a long time’: Letters call for judge to reject Jared Fogle’s plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Nov. 5, 2015) – A federal judge reviewing the plea deal for disgraced former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle has received letters asking her to reject it.

In July, investigators raided Fogle’s Zionsville home in connection with a child pornography investigation. He’s accused of distributing and receiving child pornography and engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors. Fogle agreed to plead guilty to the charges and to pay $1.4 million to 14 minor victims in the case.

He’s set to appear in court for a change of plea hearing on Thursday, Nov. 19. At that time, Judge Tanya Walton Pratt can either accept or deny his plea deal. Fogle faces up to 12 ½ years in prison, but people who’ve written letters to the judge don’t approve of the agreement and believe Fogle should spend more time in prison.

One letter reads:

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, REJECT JARED FOGLE’S PLEA DEAL. I am writing to say Jared’s plea deal is a disgrace. Jared Fogle victimized many children, and they will never be the same. Their families will never be the same. The plea deal tells people child pornography is OK. And it isn’t. It’s horrible. Many children who are victims of sexual crimes commit suicide, do drugs or victimize other children. That’s how you know it is very wrong. It severely damages children. Jared should be put away for a long time, he is a threat to society. If he hurt 10 children, and is given a small amount—say 5 years for each child—that equals 50 years. PLEASE DO NOT ACCEPT THE PLEA DEAL – IT ISN’T RIGHT OR JUST. (signed)

Glen U.

In another letter, a woman writes that Fogle “clearly used his fame and wealth to create a ‘feeder tank’ for young children via his ‘charity’” and says she is “angered and disgusted” by the plea deal.

Fogle, an Indiana University graduate, gained national fame as a spokesman for Subway sandwiches, which he credited for massive weight loss. He later became a visible presence in Subway ad campaigns before the sandwich chain cut ties with him once the child exploitation case came to light.