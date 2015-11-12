As winter approaches, apply now for heating assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (November 12, 2015) - Heating season is approaching and, with that, high heating bills.

Indiana residents who may need heating assistance are urged to sign up now as appointments are booking into January 2016.

Assistance is a statewide program available in all 92 Indiana counties.

Last heating season, over 20,000 Hoosiers received help. So far this year, more than 10,000 appointments are already booked.

To be eligible, income must be at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

For example, a single person making $17,655 or less would qualify; or a family of four making less than $36,375 would qualify.

“Every year we have folks who call in and say that they can’t stay in their house because they don’t have the heat that they need, and they don’t have anywhere to go, and every year the shelters are full,” said Ann Hartman with Connect 2 Help 211. “So what we really urge people to do is take advantage of this opportunity, apply now.”

There are two ways to apply:

Click here to fill out an application.

Call 211 to make an appointment for assistance filling out the paperwork.

Click here for more information or call 211.