France announces major bombardment of ISIS targets in Syria

Posted 4:33 PM, November 15, 2015, by , Updated at 04:41PM, November 15, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

European Union and French flags with black bows are seen at the Elysee Palace on November 15, 2015 in Paris, France. French President Francois Hollande meets party leaders today after a series of fatal shootings in Paris on Friday. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

(November 15, 2015) –French military planes bombed a series of ISIS sites in Raqqa, Syria, on Sunday in what officials described as a major bombardment.

The targets included a command center, a recruitment center, an ammunition storage base and a training camp for the terror group, said Mickael Soria, press adviser for France’s defense minister.

ISIS claims Raqqa as the capital of its so-called caliphate. The airstrikes come two days after ISIS claimed responsibility for a series of terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday. France’s President described those attacks as “an act of war.”

Twenty bombs were dropped and 12 aircraft were involved in Sunday’s airstrikes, Soria said.

All of the targets were destroyed, he said.