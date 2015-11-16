× Police: Intoxicated woman bites postal worker, officer after celebrating birthday

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Nov. 16, 2015) – A 22-year-old Seymour woman is accused of assaulting a postal worker and a Columbus police officer Saturday night.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Columbus Post Office at 450 Jackson St. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a disturbance. A postal worker told officers that a woman, latter identified as Jessica Wetzel, 22, Seymour, ran inside the building and into a restricted area. When the employee confronted Wetzel, the worker was battered and bitten on the arm, police said.

The employee locked a warehouse door to keep Wetzel there until officers arrived. Police found her and took her into custody a short time later. Wetzel said she had been celebrating her birthday with friends in Columbus earlier in the night.

As officers tried to put her in the back of a patrol car, she caused another disturbance, police said, kicking an officer twice in the leg. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital due to her “apparent high level of intoxication.”

While in the hospital awaiting clearance for jail transportation, Wetzel bit an officer’s forearm, police said.

She was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on several charges: criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, battery resulting in bodily injury, battery on a law enforcement officer resulting in bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.