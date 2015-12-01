Man in serious condition after shooting on near northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Dec. 1, 2015) -- Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating after a man was shot on the near northwest side Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 1015 West 29th St. Police said the 30-year-old shooting victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. He was shot in the back and arm, police said. Shots were also fired into his home, endangering other family members.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were meeting outside when the shots were fired. They said the shooting was not random. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.