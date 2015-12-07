Experts remind everyone about safe holiday decorating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 7, 2015) — The warm weather stretch might motivate more people to get outside and put-up lights this holiday season and experts have a few safety reminders.

Officials from the U.S. Fire Administration say this month is the peak time of the year for home candle fires and say one out of every three Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems.

FOX59 news talked to an expert from Mr. Sparky Electricians for some important reminders:

- Make sure you keep live trees and garland watered daily; spray it with a flame retardant to be safe

- Don’t use an aluminum ladder when decorating with lights; use a fiber glass or wooden ladder

- Make sure extension cords aren’t getting crushed or damaged

- Avoid overloaded circuits by using LED bulbs instead of incandescent lighting

- Any lights used inside or outside should be plugged into a fast-acting circuit breaker

“You want to have them on a GFI protected circuit — that’s the little one with the push buttons on them,” said Brett Gamble, a Mr. Sparky Electrician.

Gamble says make sure you don’t mount lights directly on live trees and if you’ve had lights hanging up for awhile, watch out for bulbs filled with water — it could leak out and shock you.