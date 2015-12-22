Officials watch for thieves during another busy delivery day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 22, 2015) — Some drivers plan to deliver twice the normal amount of packages today. Still, mail carriers and delivery workers are keeping an eye out for thieves.

Today alone, UPS officials say they’ll deliver about 36 million packages — that number is up from last year and double their typical daily average.

Unfortunately, that also means more opportunities for thieves. Lebanon Police recently put out an alert about suspicious cars following delivery trucks.

U.S. Postal carriers say they watch for those people, and if they ever suspect something is wrong, their scanners can work as an emergency communication device to call for help.

You can take steps to protect packages being delivered to you by registering on the postal service website. You can adjust delivery times to make sure you'll be home.

For the procrastinators out there — the 23rd is the last day you can send things out in time for Christmas using overnight priority express delivery.