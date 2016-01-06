It's the latest hit on Netflix. "Making a Murderer" brings the story of Steven Avery's 2007 murder trial into the spotlight. Fox59's own Jesse Wells covered the story while working in Wisconsin.
Inside the Steven Avery trial
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
-
Man in prison for mother’s murder exonerated in emotional court hearing
-
Las Vegas home of mobster portrayed in ‘Casino’ is for sale
-
Sisters accused of beating 3-year-old boy to death for taking cupcake from the kitchen
-
Patients see success with new migraine drug from Eli Lilly
-
-
14-year-old shot and killed innocent man during Dollar General robbery, according to court records
-
Man charged with neglect in death of malnourished Indiana boy reaches plea deal
-
UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of man killed on Indy’s near southwest side
-
Cyntoia Brown must serve at least 51 years in prison for killing man, Supreme Court rules
-
Angry parents, unruly fans forcing high school referees to quit
-
-
Man arrested in killing of tow truck thief not yet formally charged
-
Technology brings images of Holocaust survivors to life
-
Edwards’ 38 helps No. 17 Purdue hold off Penn State in OT