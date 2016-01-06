Inside the Steven Avery trial

Posted 9:41 AM, January 6, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It's the latest hit on Netflix. "Making a Murderer" brings the story of Steven Avery's 2007 murder trial into the spotlight. Fox59's own Jesse Wells covered the story while working in Wisconsin.