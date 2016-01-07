× Search warrant served at Park Tudor in connection with child pornography case involving former coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 7, 2016)– The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Park Tudor Thursday.

The Task Force, along with Indiana State Police, have been at the school on North College Avenue since 2 p.m.

The warrant was reportedly aimed at obtaining information on former Park Tudor boys basketball coach Kyle Cox. Investigators confirmed the case involves child pornography and child exploitation.

Cox, 31, resigned from his coaching job unexpectedly in December. The move came as a surprise for many residents who live nearby.

“A coach, especially one at an affluent school like that one does not just leave a good job,” said Sally Van Osch.

Cox also served as the assistant athletic director.

Park Tudor High School declined to comment on the investigation or search warrant.

IMPD issued the following statement regarding their presence at the school:

“In regards to an ongoing criminal investigation, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served a search warrant at Park Tudor School (7200 N. College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46240). This search warrant was administrative in nature and there shouldn’t be any disruption of the student’s learning environment. During the initial stages of the search warrant service, it was necessary to secure the entrances and exits of the school, as we would in all similar instances. At this time, we are unable to release any additional details related to this ongoing criminal investigation.”

IMPD squad cars at every entrance/exit of Park Tudor HS. pic.twitter.com/TXDW6paywV — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) January 7, 2016

FBI on scene at one of the Park Tudor entrances pic.twitter.com/oCHInK9fJy — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) January 7, 2016