Injured veteran gets new wheelchair-accessible home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 9, 2016)– A Hoosier Hero and his wife stepped into their new wheelchair-accessible home for the first time Saturday.

Marine Corporal Zach Nelson was injured in a military vehicle crash in Afghanistan in 2012. After undergoing 13 surgeries, with his wife Kiley Nelson by his side, he regained some movement, but still is paralyzed from waist down.

The charity, Homes for Our Troops, builds specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for severely injured veterans and Nelson's home was the third built in Indiana.

“It just means freedom not only for me, but for (Kiley) as well," Zach Nelson said. “I don’t have to worry about carpet anymore. I can roll through here freely and it just makes everyday, normal, daily living things so much easier for me.”

Homes for Our Troops has now built 200 homes nationwide. Each home has wider door frames, special equipment for bathing and lowered kitchen appliances to help with accessibility.

"Their motto is building homes, rebuilding lives and they truly do help veterans rebuild their lives and regain their independence to move forward in their future," Kiley Nelson said.

“I can say thank you 1,000 tiimes, but it still wouldn’t be enough for what they do for not only myself but the other severely injured veterans they’ve helped so far," Zach Nelson said.

Homes for Our Troops' Board Chairman General Dick Cody said the organization plans to 50 more homes in 2016. He called the job his duty and said each home gives injured veterans their independence and freedom back.

"It’s the least we can do," Cody said. "I mean that’s what he was doing for all of us in America."