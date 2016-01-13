× Police: Man robbed Bloomington bank to buy heroin for his drug addiction

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (January 13, 2016) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a bank in Bloomington in order to rob it.

According to court documents, Lorin Predovich, 43, of Colorado, entered the Chase bank on College Avenue last Saturday around noon. He presented a note to the teller indicating there was a bomb, and he told the teller he only wanted large bills. He fled the scene with $2,350.

A witness saw Predovich fleeing from the scene and contacted police. Police apprehended the suspect, and they found the $2,350 in his possession.

Court documents say that when police interviewed Predovich he stated he needed the money to return to Colorado and buy heroin for his drug addiction.

Predovich also told police that the note he handed the teller indicating a bomb was present was not true. Throughout the interview, Predovich did not ever deny or refute the evidence against him.

Predovich faces preliminary charges of robbery and intimidation.